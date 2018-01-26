Speech to Text for Conversion Therapy Ban Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

deadly fire. a missouri western student group is in full support for a proposed bill to help minors feel more "accepting" about their sexuality. missouri could become the 10th state to ban the controversial practice of conversion therapy for minors. that's if state lawmakers can approve the youth mental health preservation act this legislative session. the bill would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging in the practice of attempting to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. members of the university's pride alliance says the issue is just another step in the right direction and victory for the local l-g-b-t community. (sot ryan handley mwsu pride alliance vice president:"like being lbgt isn't being something you chose to do, it's something that you just are. i think having conversion therapy around, discredits the idea and make people think that you can be easily fixed. they see it as a mental health issue when it's really not. it's just a personal thing like your skin color or where you're from.") conversion therapy has been widely discredited and rejected by the medical community.