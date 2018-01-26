Speech to Text for Possible Path to Citizenship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

could there be a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally? abc's karen travers has the latest on immigration policy from the white house... <<president trump is sounding optimistic that a bipartisan immigration deal is possible. and he's signaling a major shift in policy...a path to citizenship for hundred of thousands of young undocumented immigrants. -start broll- president trump now says he's open to granting citizenship to dreamers after 10-12 years. if they do a great job i think it's a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years being able to become a citizen. the president also left open the possibility that he would extend the march 5th daca deadline - that he set! - if congress doesn't reach an agreement. there has been grumbling on capitol hill - from both democrats and republicans - that the president hasnt provided enough details of exactly what he wants to see in a bill?or the minimum he needs to get on board. the white house announcing it will unveil on monday what it's calling a "legislative framework." developed through conversations with lawmakers from both parties?they the administration says it represents a compromise that both republicans and democrats can support. the only details released are those same four bullet points the white house has repeated for months: border security, ending family based migration, cancelling the visa lottery program and a permanent solution on daca. -end broll- o/c close: but the wall may still be the big sticking point...the thing that holds up negotiations. president trump insists if there is no funding for his border wall?there is no daca deal. kt abc news the white