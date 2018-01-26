Speech to Text for Coleman Civics Lesson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kansas. students at a st. joseph school got a real-life civics lesson today. 6th graders at coleman elementary got a visit from two of st. joseph's mayoral candidates. bill mcmurray and chet lake stopped by class and students didn't shy away from big questions -- one student quizzed the candidates about net neutrality. the students have been researching the candidates as part of a civics course. teachers say students need to know they can play a part in shaping the future of their city. (sot andrea pierson/coleman elementary: "it's important for them to realize that government has a face. it's important for them to realize that that face is working for them and that they do have a say in it. ) the students will hold their mock election the day