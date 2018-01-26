Speech to Text for Mayoral Candidates Coleman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

zandt. we're less than two weeks out from the primary elections for st. joseph mayor and a couple of candidates have extended their campaigning into places into some unusual places. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. there are five candidates on the february 8 ballot for mayor. and with elections coming up, it gave students at coleman elementary school a chance at a rel-life civics lesson. 6th graders at the school listened to presentations from mayoral candidates bill mcmurray and chet lake. they also had a chance to ask tough questions of the two. teacher teachers say these types of events help kids learn about the political process and how they can play a part in shaping the future of the city. (sot andrea pierson/coleman elementary: "it's important for them to realize that government has a face. it's important for them to realize that that face is working for them and that they do have a say in it. ) the civics lesson will also include a vote. students will cast their ballots in a mock election the day before the primary. we here at kq2 will begin profiling the mayoral candidates starting