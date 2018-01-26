Speech to Text for FBI Text Messages Found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a department of justice watchdog has announced its recovered thousands of missing fbi text messages that had caused concern among some republicans on capitol hill. the justice department says it used forensic techniques to gather five months of missing messages between two fbi agents. some have said they believe the messages and their disappearance showed bias against the trump administration. (sot )raj shah, white house principal deputy press secretary - cnn it's good that they have recovered some of those messages. what's important is what is in those messages and do they reveal political bias some now say the messages between the male and female fbi agents show that the two had a relationship and many of the contents of the messages were inside jokes between the two. the contents of the messages have not yet