will take standing timber from six to twelve inches in diameter and turn them into sawdust in a moment's time. they can grind trees from the top down and grind the tree down into the dirt, as well as other standing brush." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, you local news leader.>>> if you missed the farm show today you can check out more workshops, farm equipment and businesses tomorrow at the civic arena from 9 to 4 it might be the middle of january, but thousands of kansas city royals fans getting a chance to see some of their favorite players today... kq2's chris roush joins us now with more on today's fan fest -- however, there was one familiar face missing today... thanks alan... it's not exactly a family reunion for this year's fan fest... instead it's like showing up for your first day of school... royals fans will see several new faces in 2018... and this organization and its fans already said goodbye to lorenzo cain who signed with milwaukee last night... (sot ) royals fan fest continues tonight at bartle hall until 9... and then again tomorrow from 9am lorenzo cain gone yesterday... and alcides escobar back today... the royals shortstop will return to the club in 2018... according to espn.. escobar signed a 1-year 2.5 million dollar deal with kansas city... escobar came to the royals in the same deal that brought lorenzo cain back in 2010 in exchange for zack grienke... in his seven seasons so far with kc.. escobar is batting .262 with 40 triples and 356 rbi... the shortstop has played all 162 games in a season three times in kc... he also won a gold glove in 2015 and was named the alcs mvp in '15... so the royals quartet... here's how the dominoes have fallen.. cain signed last nigth with the brewers for 5years 80 million dollars... and today, escobar resigned with the royals on a 1-year deal woth roughly 2.5 million dollars... it's unclear where hosmer and moustakas will go... but one royal, brandon moss, for sure wants hosmer back in the organization... even though they both play first base... (sot, brandon moss: "me on a personal level, i'm still hoping he comes back because he's one of my best friends. i know that is completely out of my hands and a lot out of his hands. we'll see what happens, but i'll be ready to go either way and hopefully something works out and he comes back.") friday kicked off the annual fan fest celebration for the kansas city royals... and the 2018 baseball season... with the recent departure of center fielder lorenzo cain to the milwaukee brewers... there are some question marks about other star players for the royals.... and if they'll return... but spring training is just around the corner... and manager ned yost still feels good about the players that are on the current roster... (sot )"you know we're a little bit further along then we were when we did it last time you know because cuthbert, solier, mondie, paulo, and bondie have all had success at the big league level where when we brought moose and salvy those guys had'nt they had to go through there ups and downs a little bit so... you know im excited to see what these bring to