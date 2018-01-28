Speech to Text for Extra Clouds on Sunday

even the good samaritan can't believe the circumstances that led him to that life-saving moment. brody chamberlin's car wouldn't start on friday morning. that's why he was walking near the kenosha harbor. "i hear this faint noise," he said. so he walked closer to investigate. "i started hearing 'help me, help me.' that's when i started running," chamberlin said. "i peek my head over the sea wall right here, and there's a man looking up at me holding on to these icicles that froze onto the sea wall. and when he saw me, his face lit up. i've never seen somebody so happy in my life." police said the man, was riding a bike on an ice-covered path and fell in. chamberlin grabbed hold of him with one hand. "i was laying down on that side of the wall, leaning over with one arm," he said. he dialed 911 with the other. "you could tell his body was starting to like go into shock or shut down. it was a scary thing to see," chamberlin said. there was another problem. once that dispatch call went out, the first responders had a tough time finding them, initially responding on the other side of the harbor. when they did arrive, they worked to save both men. "our first officer, officer brad walters, was able to hold onto the good samaritan, brody, by the pants or the legs to prevent him from slipping into the water as well," kenosha police lt. tim schaal said. the kenosha fire department's dive recuse team pulled him to safety after 30 minutes in the water. chamberlin has some scars from the rescue and reflected on the circumstances that landed him in just the right spot at the right time. "a lot of things had to happen just right for me to end up right here for me to see that guy, and i'm happy it did." we'll be in the low 40s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. this disturbance will quickly move out, but highs on monday will only be in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. we'll be back in the mid 40s on tuesday and low 50s on wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. we'll cool back down on thursday with a slight chance of snow showers with highs in the low 30s once again. highs on friday will only reach the mid 20s and low 30s again on saturday with partly cloudy skies.