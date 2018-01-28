Speech to Text for ANCHORING 1-22

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson as the snowflakes drop so do those temperatures... kq2's chief meteorologist mike bracciano is tracking the latest... <<rain and snow showers are found across northwest missouri and northeast kansas as temperatures cool down into the lower 30s as a strong cold front pushes through. it will get windy as well with those winds switching from the southwest to the northwest gusting from 30-35 miles per hour.>> governor greiten's fighting back... political scandal surrounding the governor remains a top headline in missouri and around the country... the governor speaking out against allegations he engaged in blackmail to cover up an extramarital affair. in his first t-v interview since the controversy broke..governor greitens says he's not going anywhere. abc's zachary kiesch has the details. <<nats - campaign ad