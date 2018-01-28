Speech to Text for Saturday 1-27 Headlines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

state highway patrol ended in a drug bust of over 150 pounds of marijuana... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. the arrest happened on wednesday evening along interstate 29 in buchanan county. troop h tweeting out this picture of the drug bust on thursday-- in the tweet, the highway patrol says a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation... but that stop ended in a drug arrest and seizure of 165 pounds of marijuana that was located in the vehicle. the highway patrol has not released the name of suspect at this time. the number of confirmed flu cases in the u.s. continues to rise--- and so do the deaths... the centers for disease control has declared the flu a national epidemic -- reporting widespread activity in every state except hawaii. the cdc says 37 children have died from the flu... the number of confirmed influenza cases has reached above 86,000 nation wide. doctors continue urging people to wash their hands continuously and to get the shot if you haven't already. the flu isn't the only thing slowing people down this time of year. the common cold is also popping up around st. joseph, but it can be difficult to tell the difference between the two. while the common cold and the flu are both upper respiratory diseases, doctors say the flu can cause more damage to your health. (sot )"with the flu you do typically suffer more of the body aches, the fever and the chills. with a cold, you might feel congested, have a sore throat, but you typically don't feel like you've been hit by a truck. the flu with classically make you feel so fatigued. it kind of sneaks up, grabs you all at once." doctors say if you are experiencing flu like symptoms, you should contact your doctor right away. also, don't return to work until you have been fever free for 24 hours to prevent spreading