Speech to Text for Colder with Sunshine on Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ryan joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<we'll be in the low 30s tomorrow with lots of sunshine. the upper 40s are in store on tuesday with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. we'll see more clouds on wednesday with highs in the low 50s. we'll drop back into the 30s on thursday and friday with mostly to partly cloudy skies. we could see rain and snow showers on saturday, possibly lingering into sunday as sunday's high temperature drops into the low 20s.>> thanks ryan...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá)