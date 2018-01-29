Speech to Text for St. Joseph Mayoral Race Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

are currently five candidates on the ballot for mayor. in the primary vote a week from tuesday, that number will be reduced to two. tonight, we begin a preview of the race, by looking at two of those candidates, who say they got their start in politics after a controversial city project. <<two northsiders who have never run for political office before have jumped into this year's mayoral race.both reba hebert and travis smith say they got involved primarily due to controversy surrounding the city's blacksnake creek project."on countless times i remember hearing members of our current city council say they didn't know that they were going to disturb all this here.""i that if you're not willing to research and read and ask questions and be informed, you rely on the city manager more than you should." both hebert and smith are lifelong st. joseph residents. they call themselves candidates a little out of the mainstream. but each say that there needs to be change at city hall."i'm not part of the status quo. i don't own property downtown. i don't have a personal motive or axe to grind. i just want our city to be better.""just because a man lacks eyesight doesn't mean he lacks vision. i do have an excellent vision of where we want this city and get back to a strong community that we used to be."looking at the current leadership at city hall, both say there needs to be better communication between city staff, the mayor and council and the public. smith says more needs to be done about the city's appearance and would like there to be more direct community involvement to keep crime down."we can establish a wonderful out there about how we have a strong police force. they have a supporting city council making funding possible for their needs at all times and we also have good alert citizens that do not tolerate the crime. and for hebert she says the city needs to get back to the basics."public safety, streets and sewers. none of them are being done well. i will definitely focus on the three primary responsibilities of city government. hopefully, i'll look back in four years and say 'wow, look what we've done!'">> the three other mayoral candidates in the race are bill mcmurray, beau walker and chet lake. we will hear from them tomorrow on kq2 news at ten. (sot ((music))<<we'll be