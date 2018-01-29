Speech to Text for Platte County Fatality Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

single vehicle accident in platte county. the victim has been identified as 17 year-old luke hogue platte county sheriff's say hogue died last night a little before midnight. they say the vehicle hogue was driving veered off of" n" highway and crashed into a tree authorities say they believe the vehicle was traveling at speeds exceeding the speed limit the crash is still under investigation