Apartment Fire 1-28-18

Posted: Mon Jan 29 10:41:58 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 10:41:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

a st. joseph woman was sent to the hospital tonight after her apartment caught fire... st. joseph fire crews responded to the fire at the chatsworth apartments around 6:30 p.m. fire officials say the woman suffered from burns on her hands and smoke inhalation. both her apartment and one a floor below suffered water damage. both occupants have been displaced from their homes. officials believe the cause is related to candles or cigarettes and is still under investigation.

