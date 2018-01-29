Speech to Text for Apartment Fire 1-28-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a st. joseph woman was sent to the hospital tonight after her apartment caught fire... st. joseph fire crews responded to the fire at the chatsworth apartments around 6:30 p.m. fire officials say the woman suffered from burns on her hands and smoke inhalation. both her apartment and one a floor below suffered water damage. both occupants have been displaced from their homes. officials believe the cause is related to candles or cigarettes and is still under investigation.