US Mail Dump

a federal investigation underway after kansas city's illegal dumping cameras captured u.s. mail being tossed out. keleigh gibbs has this report. << a federal investigation underway after kansas city's illegal dumping cameras captured u.s. mail being tossed out. images show what appears to be a u.s. postal worker dumping mail near 45th street and garfield avenue. "i'm here at least once a day," said alan ashurst, who is the city's illegal dumping investigator. ashhurst said when he checked the surveillance camera, he had to take another look at what he was seeing. "there was a postal truck sitting on the side of the road," ashurst said. "when he leaves there are a couple of little pieces of mail behind his truck, just like that." more mail, still in bundles was discovered just feet away. "you can see it is still up in the tree where he's thrown it," ashurst said. ashurst said surveillance cameras clearly show a postal truck on the side of the road. "i've caught him twice on camera doing this exact same thing, right here," ashurst said. the united states postal service released a statement: "these actions - if true - are not consistent with and don't represent the values of the postal service organization and will not be tolerated. since this is an active investigation we are unable to comment further, but will take all appropriate actions based on the results of the investigation to ensure that the integrity and values of the usps organization are upheld." postal workers showed up while kmbc 9 news crews were still at the scene gathering information on this story and began collecting mail. "i will get in touch with the post office, find out who this gentleman is and fine him for illegal dumping," ashurst said. >> the incident is still