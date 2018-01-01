Speech to Text for Refund Tax Scam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

being investigated. a major alert as tax season gets underway... a warning from the irs about the high risk of bogus filings to steal your refund. one potential reason: that massive equifax credit bureau data breach. hackers last year obtained the personal and financial information for 145 million people tax experts say your info could be used to steal your tax refund check. (sot sot levin "if they have name and date of birth and social security number - they're off to the races because they can create a fake w2 form ) new this tax season - the irs has placed a verification code box on all official w-2 forms to help with authentication. the code - generated by the employer and will appear on your w2. notify the irs if you think your information has been