Speech to Text for State of the Union Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the annual state of the union address is just two days away. president trump is expected to highlight his achievements in the speech before congress. abc's mark remillard reports. <<script: nats - "mr. speaker, the president of the united states." it's that time of year again -- the president's state of the union address -- the first one for donald trump -- happening this tuesday. the white house says this year's speech will focus on five main areas: - the economy - infrastructure - immigration - trade - and national security. the president is expected to praise his tax cuts and efforts to deregulate business. mr. trump may also outline his thoughts on the so- called dreamers. sot graham this week: "the president's proposal of allowing 1.8 million dreamers a pathway forward with citizenship is a huge step in the right direction." this year's speech comes in the shadow of the ongoing russia investigation, including bombshell reports that trump tried to fire special counsel bob mueller last summer. back then, trump denied it. sot trump 8-10-17: "i haven't given it any thought." ken starr, who investigated president clinton for several years, spoke about that denial on abc's "this week." sot ken starr, former whitewater special prosecutor "you ar now talking about something called lying to the american people, and i think that is something that bob mueller should look at." at the same time, congress is trying to pass a law that shields the special counsel from being fired. sot graham this week: "i'll be glad to pass it tomorrow." but republicans are divided on thie issue. sot rep darrell issa - fns "the important thing is though the president hasn't fired him. the president has let him continue to go and go and go." mark remillard, abc news, new