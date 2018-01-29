Speech to Text for Military Company Returns Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

year of deployment, a local military company has returned home safely from the middle east. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the homecoming of the 548th transportation company. <<< vo: it was an emotional reunion after a year away from home, the 548th transportation company was given a hero's welcome when they came through the doors of the ketchum community center.william ward brigadier general"there is not an individual in this formation right now that did not either join or reenlist in this unit or in the missouri national guard, united states of america army, without knowing that this country was at war." vo: and while fighting the war on terrorism, the company delivered hundreds of tons of cargo across kuwait under the command of captain tyler perkins and 1 sgt. shannon andrews cap. tyler perkins548th transportation company "i was very fortunate to be the commander of the 548 transportation company. these soldiers performed beyond any expectation that i could have imagined."vo: after completing over 1,000 missions spanning over 500,000 miles, perkins takes pride not only in the accomplishments of his troops, but in bringing them home safely. cap. tyler perkins 548th transportation company "it's an incredible feeling not only to serve with them, but to also get the opportunity to come home and release them back to their families." vo: after a year away from home, the soldiers are ready to move forward with their lives and take the time to enjoy their families cap. tyler perkins548th transportation company "i am going to relax and i hope all my soldiers take the opportunity to do the same.they've worked very hard for a week shy of a year and the definately have earned the opportunity to relax."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> congratulations to the men and women of the 548th transportation company. and from all of us here at kq2,