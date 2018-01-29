Speech to Text for Difference Between Cold and Flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you haven't already. the flu isn't the only thing slowing people down this time of year. the common cold is also popping up around st. joseph, but it can be difficult to tell the difference between the two. while the common cold and the flu are both upper respiratory diseases, doctors say the flu can cause more damage to your health. (sot )"with the flu you do typically suffer more of the body aches, the fever and the chills. with a cold, you might feel congested, have a sore throat, but you typically don't feel like you've been hit by a truck. the flu with classically make you feel so fatigued. it kind of sneaks up, grabs you all at once." doctors say if you are experiencing flu like symptoms, you should contact your doctor right away. also, don't return to work until you have been fever free for 24 hours to prevent spreading