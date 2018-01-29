Speech to Text for Ag Show Wrap Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

can be done out in the fields during these cold winter months. so what better time to have the kq2 ag and rural lifestyle show! the civic arena was full of everything ag-related this morning and afternoon. more than 100 vendors came out to showcase everything from the latest farming technology to clothing-- and let's not forget the kid's petting zoo. event organizers say they enjoy seeing people come out to enjoy the event from communities across the state. (sot cindy cornelius "from my point of view, i see people that i see once a year, you know. they're folks i use to live next to out in the rural communities and it's kind of like neighbors run into each other at this show." )the show was held friday and saturday. event organizers say they're already busy preparing for next year's