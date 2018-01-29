Speech to Text for Super Science Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

anniversary show event. from petting farm animals at the ag show, to getting up close and personal with a few reptiles at super science saturday. kq2's sydnie holzfaster was at missouri western state university where thousands came to learn about science. . <<< vo: once again, missouri western state university pulled the community together to participate in a super scientific weekend. bit: kathy reno(public relations officer) st. joseph museums "super science saturday is a hands- on, kids friendly experience. we do every kind of science you can imagine, geared towards third, fourth and fifth grade students." vo:over 1,000 people came to check out the fun. despite the large crowd, there was plenty of room to learn. "we have three floors. so we can spread out. some people might be at the planetarium shows, while others are seeing a chemistry show, so we've got room to move." vo: with three floors to explore, kids got the chance to do a few fun and unusual things. bit:dr. jonathan rhoadmwsu professor of chemistry "it's a lot of fun, because there are hands on activities, and then they get to see cool things like big snakes, or explosions that they're not really allowed to do at home." vo: from snakes and explosions, to tornadoes in a bottle super science saturday provided a learning opportunity for science lovers of all ages dr. jonathan rhoadmwsu professor of chemistry "i just think that's a really cool part about super science saturday, is the we have high school groups that come out and show some chemistry off, show some physics off, show some different things off for the kids who are coming to learn about science." vo: four seniors from central high school were among those helping out with super science saturday by showing the states of matter with oobleck. william gentrycentral high school senior (looking to major in computer science) "we all have a love for science and wanted to share that with this younger generation, with somethings as cool and fun and even nontechnical as oobleck. sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> if you missed out on super science saturday, but still want to learn a little science, missouri western will continue offering its planetarium shows to the public throughout the year. it was a busy day for all of us here at the station today! because if you did make it out to super science saturday, you might have spotted a few familiar faces there as well. kq2's weather team partnered with the university and st. joseph museums to bring a few special props to the event. chief meteorologist mike bracciano, along with meteorologists vanessa alonzo and ryan rose brought a few tools from the studio to teach kids about the weather. (sot )"it was pretty cool, especially the green screen." kids got the chance to do their own weather forecast on the green screen, make a tornado in a bottle and learn about lightning and thunder storms from