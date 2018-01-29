Speech to Text for New Tech for Farmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

$3. and while farming is one of the oldest trades around, but new technology is making it faster, more efficient and safer for farmers to grow food. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the agriculture industry is getting an upgrade with new equipment and technology. <<<vo: hundreds of people packed the civic area for opening day of the 29th annual kq2 ag and rural lifestyle show. the agriculture showcase gave entrepreneurs like bruce merz a chance to show new technology advances on classic farming equipment like tractors and combines. bruce merz merz farm equipment "they're more efficient fuel wise than the old tractors were.it's just part of life. we went through it with cars a long time ago, now we are going through it with tractors." vo: the technology is new, but merz isn't new to the agriculture business.bruce merz merz farm equipment "my father started it in '53 because the farm was getting smaller and he had brothers in business. we've been around for 65 years now and we've always sold this brand of equipment." vo: the show highlights over 50 established companies and new businesses coming to the midwest. phillip schwarz4 land's sake "i've started a forestry business here in northwest missouri, it is a stewardship company to help landowners reclaim lost fallow land that has grown up in weeds and overgrown brush." vo:schwarz is an independent business owner that has developed new equipment to quickly remove unwanted shrubbery from farmland. phillip schwarz4 land's sake "this machine will take standing timber from six to twelve inches in diameter and turn them into sawdust in a moment's time. they can grind trees from the top down and grind the tree down into the dirt, as well as other standing brush." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, you local news leader.>>> if you missed the farm show