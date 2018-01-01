Speech to Text for St. Joseph Mayoral Candidates Preview 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news at six.") good evening, i'm alan van zandt kq2 continues its coverage of the upcoming mayoral primary race by profiling each of the candidates. during this evenings broadcast, we bring to you two very different individuals. one is a seasoned, former-office holder -- the other, a motivated life- long resident who wants the city to do better. tonight, we meet them both. of the five candidates running for mayor of st. joseph only one has previously held an elected office.bill mcmurray was buchanan county public administrator for ten years. "one of the things i said i would do as mayor is something i did as public administrator. i would have a hotline that i'd be on call. people who had trouble with the city, whether they are a citizen or a business. i would help them." mcmurray says a higher level of customer service must be brought to city hall -- and he says the city must be more flexible in how it enforces some of the many codes it has."somebody wants to start up a business, we don't want to hold up the show because the grease trap is five inches the wrong way. let's be creative in the applications of the rules. let's not do anything upset but take a customer orientation toward it and make it easier to do business in st. joe."like most of the candidates running for mayor, mcmurray says something needs to be done about crime. "people are afraid to come out of their houses at night. neighborhood associations in the city, we need neighborhood associations office that goes out and supports and helps watch groups and neighborhood associations."another candidate running for mayor is chet lake.the lifelong st. joseph resident says he wants to do something about the anger there seems to be toward city hall and all of st. joseph's public institutions. "there's a level of distrust right now between citizens and the community. we see it every day with the citizens with the st. joseph school district. now everyone seems to worried if their tax dollars are going to the right project."lake says he likes the direction being taken with downtown coming back to life. but he says at city hall, people have lost trust in their local government."i'm the candidate that wants to make every citizen believe in their leaders. believe in their city and what it can be and what it used to be.""i firmly believe, i've lived here my whole life, st. joseph deserves to be the best. that's what i'm offering, an opportunity to make real change that makes us the very best."and lake says he hopes people see that his run for mayor his goal is only for the betterment of the city. "i just want to create real lasting change for st. joseph. i don't think anyone who runs for this job, one that pays $200 per month, would not be running for this job if they didn't believe that they were doing what's best for the people."for there are five candidates in all running for mayor. the primary election a week from tomorrow will trim that number down to two. the other three running are travis smith, reba hebert and beau walker. smith and hebert were featured last night on kq2 news at ten. we'll hear from walker tonight at ten. candidates for st. joseph's city council and mayor's race will have the chance to speak out this week. missouri western will hold two candidate forums ahead of next week's primary. candidates from district 1 and 5 will square off tuesday night. at-large candidates will follow on thursday. 5 candidates are running for st. joseph mayor...16 for city council. both forums will be held at the hearnes center on campus and are free to the public. the primary is feburary 6.