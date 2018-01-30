Speech to Text for New Police Crime Tracking System

when it comes to crime, the st. joseph police department is helping to better track data nationally the department recently changed their crime reporting system to a more detail oriented system kq2's brooke anderson has more on how this will change the game for officers and the community << brooke anderson reports the st. joseph police department is changing the way they're reporting crimes...sot ("it's a significant shift in the way that we manage things; how data is collected, the details of that data and the research capability of the data.")st. joe recently converted to the missouri incident based reporting system, also known as mibrs the system allows the department to track crimes using more in depth detail of an incident sot ("we're collecting more information and reporting to the state more information regarding each incident, including every single crime that occurs during the incident.")because more details are being tracked, the department says they are able to compare the crime statistics in st. joe to surrounding neighborhoods -- something they weren't able to do beforethis will help them find trouble spots in the community, and ways they can help fix those issuessot ("we can take crime statistics from all of that and find ways to develop strategies and solve crime problems across the board.")but comparing data doesn't stop locally... sot ("we can look on a national scale and see how we compare to other jurisdictions of our size.")the information is available to the public something community members say will be benefitialsot ("the more information police have, the more they can react, the more they can investigate, the more they can do.")the deadline for the department to get certified was january of 2021and while officers say it takes an average of six months to get certificationsjpd was able to accomplish it in just three months sot ("i have to tell you that with the folks i'm working with here it does not surprise me at all that we were able to accomplish that.") brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> the st. joseph police department was the 38th department in the state to convert to the missouri incident based reporting system