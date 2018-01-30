Speech to Text for United Way Money Making Decisions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is looking for help to decide how to spend 3-million dollars...they're looking for voluntters for its allocation committee. the committee is tasked with determining how to spilt up 3-million dollars it raised to its partner agencies. the united way provides funding to several programs ranging from delivering hot meals to the ederly..to helping kids in school. (sot-jodi bloemker/united way: "we are looking for a variety of volunteers lots of different perspectives. anybody can do this. and we want any many people involved at possible because this is the community's money and we need to community to help shape where doesthis money goto have the greatest impact on the community.") the committee will meet from mid-march to mid-may... call the united way to volunteer. for