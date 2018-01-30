Speech to Text for Oak Grove Cancer Patient

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a second time..a missouri teen is fighitng for his life against brain cancer... this month..the oak grove teen learned the disease is back and it's spread throughout his body. as brian johnson shows us..he has a bucket list of "firsts" he wants to experience with his family while he's still able to enjoy them. <<rodriguez, 15, is more than cancer. "jordan is such a sweet spirit," said his mother, jenn bales. moms can be embarrassing, but jenn and jordan aren't holding back anymore. jordan was cancer-free for a year. then he got more bad news. seven new tumors were found. "yeah, i was just in shock. i didn't know what to think," he said. jordan and his family have made a bucket list of "firsts" to experience. number one on the list - a trip to clearwater, florida. "yeah, because we all have fun down in florida together." jordan didn't just think of himself when dreaming up the list. there's a first dance on there - in part for his mom. it will be a night to remember, so he's practicing his moves. he also hopes for his first live concert. ariana grande. a first gaming chair. and hopefully, a first nba game in person. "i haven't been to any nba games, but i really wanted to go to the golden state warriors." mom and dad don't have lots of money, but they value their time together. "i feel like it's almost a blessing in a way that we get to plan the time, and be with him, and make everything for him as great as we possibly can," said jenn. jordan plans to live each day like it's his last - surrounded by friends and family. "yeah, don't let cancer get in the way.">> k-c-i airport has reached out to its airlines to see if they can help... a gofundme has also been set up to help work things off of jordan's