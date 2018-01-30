Speech to Text for Bald Eagles 1-29-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

take a look at this video...bald eagles are moving in... around 100 bald eagles spotted flying around browning lake -- just outside rosecrans. officials at the remington nature center say the eagles likely followed the migration patterns of snow geese from up north. they say it's not uncommon to see bald eagles along the river. (sot shelly cox/naturalist: "we see them quite a bit. if we get ice flows on the river sometimes you'll see them on those ice flows floating down the river. sometimes you'll see them in the trees along the river. we do see quite a few down here. it's not uncommon to see half a dozen or so together so it's a pretty common sight down here at the nature center so we would definitely encourage people to come out on these nicer days get out and see if you can find some.") cox says the eagles will likely start to nest soon... kq2 photographer nick ingram spent about an hour out at browning lake today taking pictures of the eagles in action ...we have photo gallery posted on our facebook page... chief