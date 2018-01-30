Speech to Text for St. Joseph Mayor Preview 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

i'm alan van zandt. we wrap up our look at the race for mayor of st. joseph in advance of the primary elections coming up on february 6. the 5th and final candidate we profile says he represents new blood and new ideas for the city. <<(alan van zandt reporting) 40 year old beau walker is part of a group of younger, energetic group of businessmen and women who have led the efforts to bring downtown st. joseph back to life.the church pastor-- born and raised in st. joseph-- now wants to bring some of that energy to city hall(beau walker, mayoral candidate: "i think that we are at a place in our city where we need a different type of leadership. i think i represent that.")the owner of the paradox theater downtown says he's been a community volunteer for his entire adult life. he says in his works he's noticed a sense of disappointment with current city leadership.(sot: walker: "i think that the frustration that we sense in the community is that people really believe in st. joseph and see it thrive and prosper. so, when that's not happening, people get frustrated.")walker says a way for the city to move forward is to keep it's younger people in the city by providing good jobs and a high quality of life.(sot: walker: "our young professionals care about the safety and the asthetics of our community. what we're seeing is a lot of our young professionals continue to leave our city. that should be alarming to us. what i represent is an opportunity to connect with a broad audience along with that young professional demographic.")>> with tonight's profile of walker, we have now featured each of the five candidates running for mayor. our stories including bill mcmurray, reba hebert, travis smith and chet lake are available on our website kq2.com those mayoral candidates along with those for st. joseph's city council will have opportunities to campaign this week.. missouri western will hold two candidate forums ahead of next week's primary. candidates from district 1 and 5 will square off tuesday night. at-large candidates will follow on thursday. 5 candidates are running for st. joseph mayor...16 for city council. both forums will be held at the hearnes center on campus and are free to the public. the primary is next