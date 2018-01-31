Speech to Text for Super Blue Blood Moon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

years...a rare event will be up in the sky for all of you to see.it will be a super-blue- blood-moon. according to science experts, the event is when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all coincide with each other. it will make the full moon appear larger, brighter & give it that reddish color. you will have to get up a little earlier than usual...but experts say the expereince will be worth it. (sot brian bucklein ph.d missouri western state university bushman planetarium: it's going to happen just as the moon is heading towards the horizon in the west. so your best bet is to view it is probably between 6-7. so yeah, if you are out and about that time of day, certainly take a look for it.") in st. joseph, the super-blue- blood-moon will take place from 4:51 to 7:30 a-m. the peak will take place from 6:51 to 7:27 a-m. all you have to do is just look to the west. let's just hope mother nature will cooperate and allow good weather for us to see it.