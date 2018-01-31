wx_icon Saint Joseph 45°

wx_icon Maryville 43°

wx_icon Savannah 45°

wx_icon Cameron 46°

wx_icon Fairfax 44°

Clear

Super Blue Blood Moon

Super Blue Blood Moon

Posted: Tue Jan 30 16:45:41 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 30 16:45:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Speech to Text for Super Blue Blood Moon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

years...a rare event will be up in the sky for all of you to see.it will be a super-blue- blood-moon. according to science experts, the event is when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all coincide with each other. it will make the full moon appear larger, brighter & give it that reddish color. you will have to get up a little earlier than usual...but experts say the expereince will be worth it. (sot brian bucklein ph.d missouri western state university bushman planetarium: it's going to happen just as the moon is heading towards the horizon in the west. so your best bet is to view it is probably between 6-7. so yeah, if you are out and about that time of day, certainly take a look for it.") in st. joseph, the super-blue- blood-moon will take place from 4:51 to 7:30 a-m. the peak will take place from 6:51 to 7:27 a-m. all you have to do is just look to the west. let's just hope mother nature will cooperate and allow good weather for us to see it.

Most Popular Stories

Community Events