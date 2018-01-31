Speech to Text for Kansas City Boy Saved from Creek

kansas city boy was rescued from a car in the middle of a creek... the car was pulled from the cold water after rolling backwards into the creek... as william joy reports...the rescue could have ended much worse. <<what looks like the scene of a tragedy, is actually what's left of a miracle. (hammer nats) tire marks left behind show where a four-year-old boy somehow knocked a car into gear as his mother was inside a daycare. it rolled downhill plowing through a mental fence, losing a side mirror and ending up under water in the middle brush creek. as the mother shouted for help, a fire truck happened to be rolling by. ("look we've got a vehicle partial submerged in brush creek" ) ("just happened to be a team that was set up to do water rescues." ) fire rescue crews managed to knock out a window and pull the boy to safety. ("very lucky with how deep the water is and with the cold water." ) both the boy and mom were taken the hospital. ("there is an increased danger of hypothermia and the effects that it has on the body and how that effects the child." ) it took a half hour for crews to drag, drain and tow the car out of the water. the last evidence of the frightening but fortunate rescue. ("very relieved as emergency responders to see someone in need and know that you're part of the relief effort to kind of help get them made whole for the day." )>> police are still trying to figure out how the car was able to slip into gear and make it all the way into the water...