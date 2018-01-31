Speech to Text for Greitens Tax Cut

-- february 6th. missouri governor eric greitens is rolling out a tax plan he says will put more money back into missourians' pockets. the governor is making stops across the state to promote what he calls a "workers first" tax cut. he says he wants to cut personal income taxes from 5.9 to 5.3 percent and says that his plan would cut taxes to 97 percent of missourians. (sot "we have an outdated part of our tax code that gives a special break to some corporations just for paying their taxes on time. that is something everyone across the state of missouri has to do, pay their taxes on time. so instead of giving a special break to some people for doing what everybody has to do, we're going to lower everyone's taxes.") the governor's plan would also cut missouri's corporate income tax rate by two percent. if passed..greitens says missouri could have the second lowest corporate income tax rate in