Speech to Text for Harley Davidson Closing KC Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

harley-davidson is done in kansas city... 800 employees got the word this morning that the plant will close for good by 2019. the company will move its operations to york, pennsylvania. the move is expected to save harley-davidson between 65 and 75-million dollars per year after 2020. harley dealers talked about how the closure will affect their dealerships. (sot rick worth/worth harley davidson: "the manufacturing footprint for harley-davidson in the country, in the u.s. is too big. 20 years ago, the amount of space and amount of people it took to build a motorcycle was much larger. and now, with new technology and automation it takes fewer people and less plant size. it's been something that's been talked about for several years. i guess today was the day.") the k-c plant was built in 1998...and went through a round of layoffs in 2015 and again last summer. a