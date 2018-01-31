Speech to Text for Heartland Foundation New President

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the heartland foundation has named its new president... former foundation president judith sabbert announced her plans to retire at the end of this month at the begining of febraury, the foundation will welcome in dr. julie gaddie gaddie was a principle for 18 years at lindbergh and pickett elementary schools she receieved her phd at the university of nebraska - lincoln gaddie says she already has ideas and plans in the works for the foundation (sot dr. julie gaddie, heartland foundation president "as we look towards the future we are going to be looking for educational programming, partnerships and opportunities that are going to expand workforce development and give our own folks a chance to stay in our own region.")gaddie will take over as the heartland foundation president on thursday, february 1st