Speech to Text for United Way Investment in InterServ

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

local non-profit interserv is heavily invested in united ways volunteer allocations committee more than ever this year. kq2's dane hawkins found out why they say this year their input is detrimental. <<áánats -united way funding is crucialáá[track]interserv has been the recipient of the largest amount of united way funds for the past few years... áánat pop-united way is a key component for interserváá [track]and after losing federal funding this year they have had to prepare for the worst...[sot]what are those other places that we have to cut from what do we need to reduce [track]one of their largest programs at interserv is meals on wheels, which delivers 600 hot meals to the sick, disabled, and elderly each day, a service that would see cut-backs with out united way.[sot]it plays a crucial part in helping stablize families in health in finance [track]intersev knows all too well how important appealing to the united way's allocations commity is, to ensure their funding from united way[sot]volunteers are looking at things like financial inforamtion but also what impact they're having what programs do they offer what services do they offer who is being served and really how are lives better because of this agency. [track] interserv says to appeal to the allocation commity so they can continue helping 11 to 15 thousand people a year[sot]the allocations people looking at that we want to make sure they understand the wide variety of support thats available. [track]dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> if you'd like to donate to interserv or volunteer to be on a united way allocations commity, visit