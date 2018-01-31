Speech to Text for Edison Tooth Wizard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

joseph-dot-org. students at edison elementary got a magical visit from the tooth wizard!this afternoon kids were trasported to the land of smiles to learn about good dental care delta dentals is visiting several area schools to get students excited about oral health teaching them the proper way to brush their teeth, floss and use mouth wash school nurses feel it's important to get kids involved in a fun and interactive activity to help them remember what they've learned (sot heidi deschepper, edison school nurse "we could just go into the classroom and talk or whatever, but this is something fun, this is something they'll remember. and, it kind of got them a little bit active and hopefully they'll remember that stuff when they get home and see their toothbrush.") delta dentals and the land of smiles are set to visit several st. joseph schools throughout