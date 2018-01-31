Speech to Text for St. Joseph District 1 Candidate Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today. of the three candidates for the district 1 council seat, two will advance past the primary into the april general election. in that race, there are two newcomers to politics challenging a two term incumbant. <<(alan van zandt reporting) in her eight years on the st. joseph city council, pat jones is often on the losing side of votes.she was in the minority on the blacksnake creek project, the widening of st. joe avenue and several other projects that have affected both her district and the city. (sot: pat jones, st. joseph city council: "i know a lot of people would say that's the no voter. i don't vote no on everything but i do think you better have some knowledge about what you're going to vote on and let the people at home know why you are voting the way you're voting.. again, that's their money that we're using.") jones says she is pro business, approving of economic incentives for existing companies to expand in the city and create additional jobs. she also says she'd like to finally see action on riverfront development.(sot: jones: "it's been a long, drawn out affair. that's my number one goal if elected this time. i want a marina out there, rv park out there, trolleys out there. we're losing revenue out there. it's going up and down the river. it's been going on for the years.)one candidate who would like to see term limits set for city officials is john holland.holland is retired from johnson controls after 41 years and says he'd like to use his skills he learned as part of labor leadership at the plant(sot :john holland, dist. 1 candidate: "i've learned how to mediate, arbitrate and negotiate. each one of those skills you are going to need in a setting like the city council.")like many northsiders, holland was disappointed by the blacksnake creek process, saying the final plan was rushed to approval without enough input from those it would affect the most. he thinks the current council was partially at fault.(sot: holland: "the first thing they say is why weren't we more informed? it goes back to education and communication. council needs to be educated enough to go back to the people so they can understand why.")madison davis is the third candidate running for the district 1 seat. he says he represents(sot: madison davis, dist. 1 candidate: "we all know that we have a lot of young people in st. joseph that end up staying here for a career or to raise a family. i think we need to have some conversations with younger people and find out what do they want and what do we need to attract more people like that.davis volunteers a lot of his time cleaning up riverfront park. he also thinks the city is missing out on a big economic opportunity by development at the river."a lot of cities, if you look at atchison, are much smaller than us and have a really nice riverfront there. most of the traffic you see on the river just go on by st. joseph because we have no way for them to get to a place where they can get groceries and supplies. we also have a lot of people who just like going down to the river.">> the top two vote getters next tuesday will advance to the general election in