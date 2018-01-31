Speech to Text for State of the Union Wrap Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

april. president trump addressed the nation tonight giving his state of the union address... the president covering everything from healthcare to immigration.during his speech, the president spoke about his plans for healthcare -- including the price of drugs in america. trump saying he plans on lowering the price for prescription drugs-- making medications more affordable to the public. (sot trump "we also believe that patients with terminal conditions should have access to experimental treatments that could potentially save their lives.") trump also spoke about his repealing obamacare, saying "we repealed the core of disastrous obamacare -- the individual mandate is now gone." immigration was a major center of focus during tonight's state of the union address ...the president says he's worked with both democrats and republicans to find a compromise on immigration laws. telling congress it's time to close the loopholes that allow illegal immigrants into the country. the president reminding the nation that while both parties didn't get everything they wanted when it came to immigration, they were able to pull together and make a compromise. (sot trump "under our plan, we focus on the immediate family, by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. this vital reform is necessary not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future. ... it is time to reform these outdated immigration rules, and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century.")trump says over the next few weeks, the house and senate will be voting