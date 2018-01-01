Speech to Text for Alex Smith Traded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fans.... it's the moment you have waited for.... the patrick mahomes era has begun.... according to terez paylor of the kansas city star.... the chiefs have traded quarter back alex smith.... to the washington redskins... freeing up 17 million dollars in cap space.... no offcial word has been made on the specifics... but some rumors say... the chiefs may get a third round pick and a player.... in return for smith... the deal can't be official... until the new league year starts