Super Blue Blood Moon Event

good morning, today is wednesday, january 31st, 2018. i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<let's hope mother nature gets to allow us to see the rare super blue blood moon. for the first time in 152 years, a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse will coincide. it will make the full moon appear larger, brighter and give that reddish color. it will start at 5:48 a.m with the peak happening at 6:51 a.m. and ending at 7:27 a.m. just look out to the west. we'll briefly be in the low 50s on wednesday with partly sunny skies before a cold front passes through late wednesday. behind it, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s on thursday and friday, with partly sunny skies. we still have a chance to see rain and snow showers on saturday. some snow showers could linger into sunday with highs only in the middle 20s. we'll continue to watch it as the week goes on! >> thanks vanessa.