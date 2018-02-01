Speech to Text for Colder Air for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

goes along with it. >>bob: jonathan, thanks for telling us about it. we go from rest augmentation to the weather. >>> we are going to be looking at colder air. a beautiful look to nine point look at our tower camera. traffic moving along just fine. son trying to peek through some of the clouds but we do have unfortunately some cold air coming our way. 47 the high today. 32 below. normally we should be a - -. 71 the record high and -16 the record low in 1979. temperatures this morning in the 30s. it wasn't too bad this morning when we should've been in the teens. temperatures today warmed into the upper 40s, lower 50s and even a few 60s. for us right now, it is 43 under cloudy skies. dew point 33, humidity 68 percent. already starting the first push of colder air to move in. we have that northwesterly wind at eight. pressure is falling and you can see the northwest wind coming in. there's another front further back to the north and west. that will start to give us that secondary push of colder air. for the end of the week as well as through the weekend. the winds are having a hard time switching to maryville. tri-state ford camera, cloud coverup there. there's a little bit of precipitation associated with this secondary front . right appear you can see there is some rain. i think we will remain dry tonight and really throughout the day tomorrow and friday. we will watch for saturday for the next possibility of some snow saturday night into your sunday. here is our hour by hour forecast. you can see where the warmer air is over springfield. with the south winds and that northwesterly winds. an area of disturbance over the western part of kansas. putting this into motion, look at how the winds picked up out of the north. and give us a little bit more of a northwesterly flow and we will start to see a little bit of that south flow to our west. one thing is for sure. cold air starting to move in. for tonight, we will drop down to 23. we will keep the clouds with wind at 5-10 mph. tomorrow, only 30 under partly cloudy skies with that northwesterly wind at 5-15. the extended forecast friday, - -. saturday 46, sunday 25. i think the chance for light snow will be there and another chance for light snow monday into tuesday. temperatures staying