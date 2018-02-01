Speech to Text for Clinton County Dispute

a disagreement between the clinton county sheriff's office and the clinton county commissioner's office is stirring up some debate... thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. it all started with renovations to the sheriff's department's communications center inside the clinton county courthouse. i spoke with the two offices, who seem to be pointing fingers at each other. << brooke anderson reportsa heated dispute between the clinton county sheriff's office and clinton county commission's office is causing some concern among law enforcement sot ("it's all about trying to do the best we can for the community, and it just doesn't seem like we're getting the support that our communities deserve and that we desire.")the sheriff's department says they signed a mou or memorandum of understanding with the clinton county commissioner's to put aside budget money for training and expansions to the dispatch systemsot sheriff larry fish ("the communications center has not been updated in a number and number of years. it's become a hazard to the employees that are working in there.") however the comissions office says nothing in the mou said anything about expanding the communications center in the courthouseso they issued the department a cease and disist to stop the expansionsot wade wilken ("there's nothing in this mou that covers what they've done with renovating in the courthouse. it was only for training, increase in salaries and equipment.")but the sheriff's office tells a different story... according to them, the renovations were apart of the mouthat's why they say they decided to move forward with the renovations dispite the commissioners disapprovalsot ("the renovations that we made were done so within this mou, and within the budgetary constraints of that mou.")the commissions office says they will be taking legal action against the sheriff's department over the diputeand for that reason, they pulled off a half cent tax vote that would've been on an upcoming ballotsot wilken ("not only did they not stop doing what they were doing and put it back the way that it was, they finished it off and had painted the walls and everything. so we turned the information over to the prosecutingattorney.")the tax would have brought in revenue for expansions to the county jailsot ("i believe they were just unable to put their egos aside to look for the betterment of the communities that we serve. that we are sworn to protect.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> the expansion to the comm center has been completed at a cost of about 32 hundred dollars. however, the sheriff's department says there are some upgrades that