Speech to Text for Benton Head Coach Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

( ben glidewell: "they did say you know, maybe something would open up somewhere, somehow. you know i've got a family, i've got four kids i've got to take care of.") after only one year...benton football coach ben glidewell is leaving the program... (glidewell: "he'd mentioned, they'd like to figure out a way for me to keep coaching football, help out with weights and do some of the things im doing now, but without a full time teaching position. and there's no way i could do that." )glidewell found out the news...returning from winter break....the district announced...ten teaching positions would be eliminated...with one in each department....(glidewell: "i know that my name is on a list and they have to give a list of names of people who would not have a teaching position next year.")he made the announcement to the team.... tuesday at an awards banquet....(glidewell: "you know, got a lot of handshakes and a few hugs. and it wasn't a cheerful meeting but trying to let them know that i cared about them.") and as far as where he'll go next..? (glidewell: yeah i'm originally from southwest missouri. that's where i was born and spent my entire career until this year. so that's probably where i'll be looking to get back to." ) during this time... glidewell....uses some of his own coaching...(glidewell: trying to see the positive in everything and handle adversity in stride. learn from it, improve and get better. that's what i say to the kids. so that's what im going to do moving forward." ) in wake of all of the budget cuts... and recent votes...he says....(sot ben glidewell: "just know that education is the backbone of society and you got to invest in it, if you want a promising future, so) as