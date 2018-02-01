Speech to Text for A Cold & Breezy Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we'll be much colder on thursday with highs only reaching the low 30s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. we'll see mostly cloudy skies on friday as we stay in the low to mid 30s. on saturday, we'll warm things up into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. we'll be watching for some snow on saturday night heading into sunday morning, dropping us into the mid 20s on sunday. monday's high will be in the mid 30s with a chance of snow showers in the evening heading into tuesday morning. we'll clear out on wednesday with highs continuing in the 30s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out