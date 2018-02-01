Speech to Text for Clinton County Debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a disagreement between the clinton county sheriff's office and the clinton county commissioner's office is stirring up some debate it all started with renovations to the sheriff's department's communications center kq2's brooke anderson spoke with the two offices, who seem to be pointing fingers at each other << brooke anderson reportsa heated dispute between the clinton county sheriff's office and clinton county commission's office is causing some concern among law enforcement sot ("it's all about trying to do the best we can for the community, and it just doesn't seem like we're getting the support that our communities deserve and that we desire.") the sheriff's department says they signed a mou or memorandum of understanding with the clinton county commissioner's to put aside budget money for training and expansions to the dispatch systemsot sheriff larry fish ("the communications center has not been updated in a number and number of years. it's become a hazard to the employees that are working in there.") however the comissions office says nothing in the mou said anything about expanding the communications center in the courthouseso they issued the department a cease and disist to stop the expansionsot wade wilken ("there's nothing in this mou that covers what they've done with renovating in the courthouse. it was only for training, increase in salaries and equipment.")but the sheriff's office tells a different story...according to them, the renovations were apart of the mouthat's why they say they decided to move forward with the renovations dispite the commissioners disapprovalsot ("the renovations that we made were done so within this mou, and within the budgetary constraints of that mou.") the commissions office says they will be taking legal action against the sheriff's department over the diputeand for that reason, they pulled off a half cent tax vote that would've been on an upcoming ballotsot wilken ("not only did they not stop doing what they were doing and put it back the way that it was, they finished it off and had painted the walls and everything. so we turned the information over to the prosecutingattorney.") the tax would have brought in revenue for expansions to the county jailsot ("i believe they were just unable to put their egos aside to look for the betterment of the communities that we serve. that we are sworn to protect.") brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> the expansion to the comm center has been completed at a cost of about 32 hundred dollars however, the sheriff's department says their are some upgrades that still need to be done st. jospeh police say the current emergency communication's system they use is eleven years old. however, they add it's gone through two major upgrades, the last being two years ago. they say the use of cell phones have changed the way the comm system operates and how units can respond to an emergency. in 2016, they also began accepting text messages to 9-1-1 (sot: ron gordon: "initially, when we started getting a lot of cell phone, we had three of our 911 lines dedicated to cell. at one point we had to move it to 4. at some point i can see it shifting again.") ) in 2017, st. joseph police say they received_ times the number of 9-1-1 calls on cell phones than they did from landlines. (sot