Speech to Text for Catholic Schools Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

gather to celebrate catholic schools week. benton high school is feeling the effects of district wide budget cuts. their head football coach's teaching job was eliminated, so he's leaving the school. news on that later is sports. ('ll have a complete look at your forecast, coming up.) (sot "you're watching kq2 news at six.") those of the catholic faith are celebrating national catholic schools week. at bishop leblond high school this morning students gathered for an all-school mass that included