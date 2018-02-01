Speech to Text for COJOE Center Opens

st. joseph's three catholic after over a year in the making, the cojoe center is now open to the public. entrepreneurs, contractors, start-ups, and small business owners now can rent space to work in st. joseph without some of the overhead involved in starting up an office.. those renting space in the facility have access to high speed internet, an industrial printer, and mulitple work spaces and meeting rooms. . this is an addition to downtown st. joeseph that some entrepreneurs say they've been waiting for.. (sot- i'm very excited all entreprenuers need a starting point a lot of times its your over head when you start a business that holds somebody back and what cojo offers is a space where you can rent out office or a board room for a day , a week, a month or even longer termto help get your business off the ground ) the facility is located at 518 felix street downtown.