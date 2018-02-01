Speech to Text for Benton Football Coach Resigns

forced schools to make sacrifices... benton high school is one of them... here is the story of football coach ben glidewell... and his unexpected departure.... ( ben glidewell: "they did say you know, maybe something would open up somewhere, somehow. you know i've got a family, i've got four kids i've got to take care of.") after only one year...benton football coach ben glidewell is leaving the program... (glidewell: "he'd mentioned, they'd like to figure out a way for me to keep coaching football, help out with weights and do some of the things im doing now, but without a full time teaching position. and there's no way i could do that." )glidewell found out the news...returning from winter break....the district announced...ten teaching positions would be eliminated...with one in each department....(glidewell: "i know that my name is on a list and they have to give a list of names of people who would not have a teaching position next year.")he made the announcement to the team.... tuesday at an awards banquet....(glidewell: "you know, got a lot of handshakes and a few hugs. and it wasn't a cheerful meeting but trying to let them know that i cared about them.") and as far as where he'll go next..? (glidewell: yeah i'm originally from southwest missouri. that's where i was born and spent my entire career until this year. so that's probably where i'll be looking to get back to." ) during this time... glidewell....uses some of his own coaching...(glidewell: trying to see the positive in everything and handle adversity in stride. learn from it, improve and get better. that's what i say to the kids. so that's what im going to do moving forward." ) in wake of all of the budget cuts... and recent votes...he says....(sot ben glidewell: "just know that education is the backbone of society and you got to invest in it, if you want a promising future, so) as of right now.... there is no word on the search for the new