Speech to Text for Enchilada Lady 1-31-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>bob: the enchilada lady, debbie labor is here and tonight's recipe is chicken relleno. thanks so much for being here. >> he practiced that for a long time. >>bob: tell me about the ingredients that go into this. >> we are kind of doing a chicken rollup, making it taste like a rea. so what we are going to do is i brought some, like six breasts. these are really thick. i put a knife to these and i sliced. >> then you get to take out your frustrations on them. >>bob: debbie is doing an augmentation on the chicken breasts. [laughter] >> we are going to season them with a little bit of salt. and however hot you wanted. >> bob, you like it hot? >>bob: you bet i do. >> we took a pan of the whole chili's. want to drain those really well and lay them on a paper towel. >>bob: you are talking the big ones. not the diced up. >> no, because these are staying in there. >> i'm showing the people out there. >> good job. then we're going to take chunks of monterey jack and we are going to play one of those in there. roll this up and then we will flip the ends in. >> here are some toothpicks. >> we don't need them. >> not yet? that's shake and bake, isn't it? >> i actually brought some cheese shake and bake. this is a cheese flavor so i thought that would be fun for a chicken relleno. >>bob: so there's a little shortcut. >> actually, i don't think you'll need the toothpicks as long as you do this and lay it on. that's how we roll those up. >>bob: is this going in the oven or in a fire? >> in the oven. 375 for about 25 minutes. >> that could be a meal actually. >> i wanted to try to make them smaller but it didn't work. [laughter] >>bob: we are here with