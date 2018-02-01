Speech to Text for Dog Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> get ready to have a doggone good time. at the st. joseph kennel is hosting its 93rd annual american kennel club dog show. - - are here to talk about it. ladies, thank you so much for being here. i don't know very much about dogs or dog shows or things like that. but i am telling you, don't go based on my experience but i think it will be tough to top - - this is amazing. a - -. he has finished his championship. i showed him the whole way through. all of these dogs are well behaved. they are healthy dogs. and good representatives of their breed. 176 recognized breeds by the american kennel club. we have just over 1000 entries on saturday. so there's going to be quite a few dogs down there. >> sure sounds like it. for how big of an area? >> from all over the country. from california, new mexico, new york, new jersey, colorado, minnesota, texas. >> how did this get so popular with more than 1000 entries? >> in our area, this is one of the first larger shows of the year. westminster is coming up. some of the professional handlers and owner handlers that drive to wewestminster wil at our show before showing in new york. >> some of those dogs that will be on tv are going to be here. our civic arena. >> that is fantastic. annual so this has been going on for a long time. have you seen it grow every year? >> no, the entries have been fluctuating over the last few years. when the economy is down, people have to budget their travel expenses. i am a retired teacher and i don't get too many shows on my own anymore. so our entries have been down. they are up this year and we are very happy about that. >> let's talk specifics about when the show is. >> this saturday and sunday. prejudging begins at 8:00 each morning. after a best of breed is chosen, they go into their groups. we've got seven groups, hound, herding, nonsporting, sporting. best of group, first place dog in group goes on to best in show. most of the prejudging will be done by 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. and then you get into the groups and best in show. >> this is a full-fledged show where the owners are running with the dogs. >> exactly. >> you get a little exercise too. >> the portion you see on television is just the group. we have 13 siberian huskies that will be judged. twentysomething golden retrievers. >> okay. we need to go to mike but one thing i need to do. this is what i saw in the lobby. woody was doing high-fives. this is amazing, watch this. hi5. very nice. mike even got to do that. mike,