Morning News

has yet to make his public zoo debut check out this high schooler in illinois shooting a winning three-pointer! freshman basketball player blake peters had to shuffle around players from the opposing team before taking home the win. video of the buzzer-beating shot has been viewed more than 780- thousand times on twitter since friday. it was even named e-s-p-n sportcenter's top play of the day. this was at evanston township high school near chicago -- the home of the wildkits. the school said it is the only high school in the country to claim that mascot. a first-of-its-kind adventure is being unveiled ahead of super bowl 52 at u.s. bank stadium on feb. 4. beginning on jan. 26 and running through the day of the big game, some will get the chance to zipline 100 feet above the mississippi river on what super bowl organizers are calling the bold zipline north. as part of the 10-day festival leading up to the game, ten thousand people will go high above the river in minneapolis as they zip across. but anyone wanting to be the first to take part might have to wait in line. but the city's mayor-elect, said he is ready to kick things off. those traveling on bold zipline north will reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. and finally -- another big ride to enjoy in the super bowl towns of minnesota. a super slide has arisen in the twin cities. the st. paul super slide took three weeks to build. the structure is made entirely out of wood. the slide has a 40-foot drop and is 130 feet long. but of course -- going down in a tube means you can slide an extra thirty or fourty feet on the snow. <<>>