Speech to Text for Increase in Clouds on Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> clear skies right now. we continue to see that cold air moving in for tonight and for tomorrow. you will notice right now there is no snow on the ground. back seven years ago, 2011, we had a snowstorm move through that brought us 7-8 inches of snow here. down in kansas city, they had 11-20 inches of snow. we had a snowstorm move throug . 7-8 inches. nothing showing up for us right now. looks like you have a chance for snow on sunday. our high today was 40 but that was very early. the normal high. 63 back in 2012 was the hive. record high. 23 below the record low in 1979. we started out at 19. but some of these temperatures back up to the north and west of us have really shown us where that cold air is. this was a very early high of 40 degrees. you can see the winds moving the camera outside. it's 24. 2.04, humidity - - pressure is steady at. [indiscernible]. here comes the north winds over the top of us. that will continue to move and and drop our temperatures in the single digits. northwind at 14 mph. a little stronger near rockport. that gives us a wind chill. what it feels like outside. feels like five degrees in rockport, nine in mound city, 12 in st. joseph. nothing showing up on our satellite and radar. we will remain that way for tonight and into tomorrow morning. which means amateurs are really going to start to drop as that cold air moves in. here's our hour by hour forecast, notice the northwind. they start to switch as we go toward saturday. if you more clouds move in. we do have a storm system that we will be watching as we head toward your sunday. that's going to give us a chance for a little bit of snow. six degrees tonight. tomorrow, 35. the clouds will continue to move in. we will be warmer on saturday. we'll jump up to the degrees and then there's that chance for snow saturday night into sunday. then another chance monday into tuesday. then we will see temperatures moderate.